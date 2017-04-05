Chowan eyes ag program to revive COA campus
Supporters of College of The Albemarle's Edenton-Chowan Campus have high expectations for a planned agriculture program to grow enrollment at the struggling campus. Although official plans for the new agriculture curriculum have not been completed, the college's Board of Trustees has its eyes on a fall 2018 rollout for the program.
