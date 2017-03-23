Maye's shot gives UNC 75-73 win over ...

Maye's shot gives UNC 75-73 win over Kentucky, last spot in Final Four

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

From Murphy to Manteo and all parts in between, children in North Carolina will go to their driveways in the weeks and years to come and they'll stand to the left of the basket, a tie game in their imaginations, and they'll try to recreate what Luke Maye did on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar 16 Denny 20
News Five arrested in Outer Banks drug investigations (Jun '13) Mar 2 Got it wrong 13
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar 2 Hootsky palladootsky 23
Camping in Duck (Dec '10) Feb 27 m lou 31
Junk cars/cars for parts Feb '17 No Way 1
Bob Outten Makes Way TOO MUCH MONEY... (Nov '12) Feb '17 Yankee 13
Outer Banks Headlights Strip Club (May '10) Feb '17 Comatose 29
See all Manteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manteo Forum Now

Manteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Manteo, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC