COA presidential finalist: Smith would have unified approach

One of the candidates seeking to become College of The Albemarle's next president says he'll take a unified approach to student success if COA trustees choose him to lead the four-campus community college. "As president of COA, I can't have a favorite," Gene Smith, vice president at Wayne Community College in Goldsboro, said at a forum at COA's Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center in Currituck County earlier this week.

