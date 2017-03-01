COA presidential finalist: Smith would have unified approach
One of the candidates seeking to become College of The Albemarle's next president says he'll take a unified approach to student success if COA trustees choose him to lead the four-campus community college. "As president of COA, I can't have a favorite," Gene Smith, vice president at Wayne Community College in Goldsboro, said at a forum at COA's Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center in Currituck County earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Manteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five arrested in Outer Banks drug investigations (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|Got it wrong
|13
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Thu
|Hootsky palladootsky
|23
|Camping in Duck (Dec '10)
|Feb 27
|m lou
|31
|Junk cars/cars for parts
|Feb 22
|No Way
|1
|Bob Outten Makes Way TOO MUCH MONEY... (Nov '12)
|Feb 20
|Yankee
|13
|Outer Banks Headlights Strip Club (May '10)
|Feb 19
|Comatose
|29
|dead beat parents, and the obx office that does... (Nov '10)
|Feb 10
|Perry Mason
|43
Find what you want!
Search Manteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC