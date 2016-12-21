Supreme Court sides with Tillett, orders Bar complaint dismissed

The state's highest court has rejected the N.C. State Bar's attempt to discipline Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett for misconduct, ruling the Bar lacks jurisdiction to punish a sitting judge who has already been disciplined by the N.C. Judicial Standards Commission. The N.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday sent a complaint against Tillett by the Bar's Disciplinary Hearing Commission back to the Bar for dismissal with prejudice.

