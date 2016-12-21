Supreme Court sides with Tillett, orders Bar complaint dismissed
The state's highest court has rejected the N.C. State Bar's attempt to discipline Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett for misconduct, ruling the Bar lacks jurisdiction to punish a sitting judge who has already been disciplined by the N.C. Judicial Standards Commission. The N.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday sent a complaint against Tillett by the Bar's Disciplinary Hearing Commission back to the Bar for dismissal with prejudice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Manteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nate Beane
|Dec 16
|Maj Skidmark
|4
|gaybx
|Dec 13
|Dr Fill
|3
|W1 and W3 and MHS involved in Manteo shooting, ... (Jun '13)
|Dec 12
|bigdawgg
|39
|Faking a service animal
|Dec 12
|Lieutenant Dan
|10
|Joseph Pledger
|Dec 8
|Greenville Chick
|3
|what makes people cheat?
|Dec 5
|Big daddy long st...
|2
|2010 update on Raymond Christian Jedele murder ... (Oct '10)
|Nov 28
|Upndnglo
|15
Find what you want!
Search Manteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC