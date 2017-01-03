Outer Banks cheerleading coach pleads guilty to sex charges
A former cheerleading and gymnastics coach from Kill Devil Hills has pleaded guilty to four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. District Attorney Andrew Womble tells the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, that Russell Scherer was sentenced to an active maximum sentence of 32 months for one count of indecent liberties.
