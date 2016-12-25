COA, Dare eye one campus

College of The Albemarle and Dare County have agreed to enter formal talks on finding a site for a unified campus for the college in Dare, COA's president said last week. Making what was likely her last presentation as COA president, Kandi Deitemeyer told the college's trustees that COA and Dare have "agreed that we would move in the direction" of having one campus.

