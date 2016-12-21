3-year-old was in car with 657 bags of heroin, police say
The drugs were discovered after a traffic stop in the area of N. Delsea Drive and W. Park Avenue on Nov. 4 at 9:53 p.m. During the investigation, police found 657 bags of suspected heroin in wax paper baggies, a clear plastic bag contained suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $1,443 in cash in the vehicle or in the possession of the three people. Britnee P. Walker, 30, of Old County Road, in Manteo, North Carolina, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
