Open House Held At Wood Pointe Transitional Housing Complex

A new transitional age youth eight-unit apartment complex was dedicated Thursday at its site on Grandview Avenue in Mansfield. The ribbon-cutting and open house for Wood Pointe were hosted by the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

