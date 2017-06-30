Motorcycle Slams Into Truck In OH-39 Crash

After a driver of a pickup truck was flagged to go by another motorist, he pulled out into traffic on OH-39 - right into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. According to Trooper Chad Belcher of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Ford F250 - which had a trailer hitched to the back - was waiting to turn onto State Route 39 when the driver of a semi flagged him to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.