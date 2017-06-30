Motorcycle Slams Into Truck In OH-39 Crash
After a driver of a pickup truck was flagged to go by another motorist, he pulled out into traffic on OH-39 - right into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. According to Trooper Chad Belcher of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Ford F250 - which had a trailer hitched to the back - was waiting to turn onto State Route 39 when the driver of a semi flagged him to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. P's
|Jun 30
|Micheal
|1
|Renting a giant rubber duck to celebrate Canada...
|Jun 15
|Daffy and not
|1
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|Jun '17
|FYI
|12
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May '17
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC