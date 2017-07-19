METRICH Speaks About Increase In Overdoses In Mansfield
The Mansfield Police Department and the METRICH Enforcement Unit are currently investigating the source of recent overdoses in the City of Mansfield. METRICH Sergeant Steve Blust stated the METRICH Enforcement Unit will continue to target those individuals that sell drugs, especially fentanyl, and any drugs containing U47700 in Richland County.
