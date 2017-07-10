Man Arrested For Abducting, Beating Woman In Mansfield

An Indianapolis man is in custody in the Trumbull County Jail in Niles, Ohio, after police there arrested him on a warrant out of Mansfield. Mansfield Police says 34-year-old Victor Brown was taken into custody when a 30-year-old woman from Indianapolis says she escaped from him as they were traveling in a semi to deliver produce in Mansfield.

