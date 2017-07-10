Clear Fork Reservoir To Get Disc Golf Course
Some of the project's funding is coming from a donation of $2,000 by the Brian D. Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund, which the city council says will cover the majority of the equipment costs. The Fund has been involved with the Clear Fork Reservoir since building a playground at Picnic Area 2 several years ago.
