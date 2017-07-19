19th Annual Newhope Charities Golf Outing Set For July
The 19th Annual Newhope Charities Golf Outing is coming up Fri., July 21, 2017, at the Twin Lakes Golf Club in Mansfield. The cost is $360 per team or $90 per golfer.
