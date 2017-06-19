Weekend Family Fun In Downtown Mansfield
The Mansfield Children's Festival took place near Richland Carrousel Park and had free activities for both older and younger children. There were over thirty vendors involved in the event, providing activities for children such as face painting, corn hole, and carousel rides.
