'The Shawshank Redemption' Oak Tree Turned Into Collector's Items

As Andy told Red in " The Shawshank Redemption " ... "no good thing ever dies," which is so true for the movie's famous tree that's now become some very cool -- but expensive -- souvenirs. 'Shawshank' tree merchandise made from the wood of the huge oak tree -- that fell over after severe storm damage -- will be on sale Saturday in Mansfield, Ohio.

