Suspicious Package En Route To Mansfield Intercepted By ICE

Suspicious Package En Route To Mansfield Intercepted By ICE

A package containing 200 grams of the illicit synthetic compound U47700 that was heading to Mansfield has been intercepted by Homeland Security Investigations/ICE. The Cleveland Office of the Homeland Security Investigations/ICE on June 23rd 2017 notified the METRICH Enforcement Unit that investigators intercepted a package that contained 200 grams of U47700, a synthetic compound.

