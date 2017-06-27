Renaissance Rock 'n' Roll Car Festival Rattles Mansfield
The Second Annual Renaissance Rock 'n' Roll Car Festival took place on Park Avenue West in Downtown Mansfield on Saturday. The event featured live music from the Ohio Express, food trucks, a Builder's Row showcasing many local auto builders, and a cruise-in.
