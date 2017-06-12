Police Investigate Shooting Of Mansfield Man, One In Custody
Mansfield Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that happened around 6:22 a.m. at a home at 569 Wayne Street. Police arrested 36-year-old Gino Brooks in connection with the shooting and are holding him on a charge of having weapons while under disability due to a prior felony conviction.
