Police Investigate Shooting Of Mansfi...

Police Investigate Shooting Of Mansfield Man, One In Custody

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Mansfield Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that happened around 6:22 a.m. at a home at 569 Wayne Street. Police arrested 36-year-old Gino Brooks in connection with the shooting and are holding him on a charge of having weapons while under disability due to a prior felony conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First house demolished in county land bank efforts Jun 5 FYI 13
Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13) May 30 James 3
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr '17 Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires Apr '17 retread 1
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Richland County was issued at June 13 at 4:47PM EDT

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC