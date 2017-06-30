Police, Community Meet With Focus Gro...

Police, Community Meet With Focus Group To Curb Violence

The Mansfield Police Department and the Mansfield Community Against Violence met with a group of individuals that have previously committed acts of violence around the area on Thursday night in an effort to cut down a number of shootings the city has been experiencing. Representatives from the community such as MCAV's Kay Smith, UMADAOP's Effie James, and the Mansfield branch of the NAACP's President Geron Tate all made appearances hoping to appeal to the group's better interests.

