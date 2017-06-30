Over 900 People Attend Cancer Survivors Day
"We are celebrating life with our former patients and their family to a picnic-style dinner," said Patti Kastelnic, Director of Cancer Services for OhioHealth Mansfield. "We will be hosted by one of our patients that finished treatment this past year."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. P's
|Jun 30
|Micheal
|1
|Renting a giant rubber duck to celebrate Canada...
|Jun 15
|Daffy and not
|1
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|Jun 5
|FYI
|12
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May '17
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC