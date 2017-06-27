ODOT Reveals Newest Scenic Byway in North Central Ohio
The Johnny Appleseed Historic Byway's routes are state Route 39 from Loudonville, northwest through Perrysville and Lucas and ending in Mansfield; and State Route 603 from Mifflin to Malabar Farm where it ends at state Route 95. "There is so much history and beauty in Ohio," said Thomas Barrett, Ohio Byways program coordinator. "Our scenic byways offer unique experiences and a different view for travelers in our state."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renting a giant rubber duck to celebrate Canada...
|Jun 15
|Daffy and not
|1
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|Jun 5
|FYI
|12
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC