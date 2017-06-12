Norman Jones Appointed Interim Dean At OSU-Mansfield
The associate dean for The Ohio State University-Mansfield campus has been recommended to be named interim dean and director of the local campus. Dr. Jones will continue to lead the campus in its collaboration with the Richland Community Development Group of Richland County and the cities of Mansfield and Ontario on the Campus District initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renting a giant rubber duck to celebrate Canada...
|19 hr
|Daffy and not
|1
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|Jun 5
|FYI
|13
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC