Musician Chase Beaire Talks About Car...

Musician Chase Beaire Talks About Career As Local Artist

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Chase, a recent graduate of Pioneer Performing Arts Academy and Madison High School, celebrated the release of his latest single with a performance at the Renaissance Theater earlier in June. After a Reynoldsburg court found that banning pit bull breeds was unconstitutional, the City of Mansfield has temporarily lifted its similar ban.

