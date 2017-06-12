Musician Chase Beaire Talks About Career As Local Artist
Chase, a recent graduate of Pioneer Performing Arts Academy and Madison High School, celebrated the release of his latest single with a performance at the Renaissance Theater earlier in June. After a Reynoldsburg court found that banning pit bull breeds was unconstitutional, the City of Mansfield has temporarily lifted its similar ban.
Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renting a giant rubber duck to celebrate Canada...
|12 hr
|Daffy and not
|1
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|Jun 5
|FYI
|13
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
