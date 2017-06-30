Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper Receives New ...

Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper Receives New Car From Graham Auto

Thursday

Graham Auto Mall In Mansfield once again is keeping its tradition of giving a special gift to the newly-crowned Miss Ohio. And Sarah Clapper was very appreciative when Graham officials presented her with a new car to use during her reign as Miss Ohio.

