Mansfield Renaissance Hosts Season Preview Party
The Mansfield Renaissance Theatre is celebrating its 90th Anniversary in 2018, and hosted a preview party on Tuesday evening to showcase its coming attractions throughout the year. Renaissance President Mike Miller and Board Chairman Rand Smith spoke to WMFD about the Renaissance and what it means to the people of Mansfield.
