Mansfield Opens Doors For Miss Ohio Week 2017

The weekend begins with the Shriners Chili & Wing Cookoff Saturday, June 10th, from 3-11 p.m. Miss Ohio contestants will be present for a short time at 3 p.m. Tickets are just $5 a person. The event is at 1349 Park Ave East in Mansfield - just look for the tents and crowds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.