Mansfield Motor Speedway's Summer Fair Gets The Green Flag
Mansfield Motor Speedway is revving up for summer fun with a variety of events, including a summer fair that took place this week on Wednesday, June 21st through Saturday, June 24th. "Obviously, it's a beautiful racetrack, but we want to give something to the community and the Mansfield, Ohio area," said Jacob Nord, Mansfield Motor Speedway's Director of Business Operations.
