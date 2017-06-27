Mansfield Motor Speedway's Summer Fai...

Mansfield Motor Speedway's Summer Fair Gets The Green Flag

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Mansfield Motor Speedway is revving up for summer fun with a variety of events, including a summer fair that took place this week on Wednesday, June 21st through Saturday, June 24th. "Obviously, it's a beautiful racetrack, but we want to give something to the community and the Mansfield, Ohio area," said Jacob Nord, Mansfield Motor Speedway's Director of Business Operations.

