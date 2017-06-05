Local Preschool Receives 5-Star Rating
Mid-Ohio Learning Center Preschool, located in Mansfield, was recently awarded a prestigious 5-star rating in the new Step Up to Quality rating system, which is based on national research standards. Step Up to Quality is Ohio's rating system administered by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
