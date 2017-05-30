Lifetime Goal Achieved By Mansfield Man

David Wukela, 69, of Mansfield, has spent most of his life with one goal in mind which was to become a black belt in judo; a goal that he realized around the age of 20 at the Mansfield YMCA. David achieved his lifelong goal on the 25th of May this year, with the help of Mitch Whitesel of the Wreck Room Athletics at 403 Ashland Rd. in Mansfield.

