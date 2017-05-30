Lifetime Goal Achieved By Mansfield Man
David Wukela, 69, of Mansfield, has spent most of his life with one goal in mind which was to become a black belt in judo; a goal that he realized around the age of 20 at the Mansfield YMCA. David achieved his lifelong goal on the 25th of May this year, with the help of Mitch Whitesel of the Wreck Room Athletics at 403 Ashland Rd. in Mansfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|49 min
|FYI
|13
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr '17
|retread
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC