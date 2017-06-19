Inaugural South Side Hoop Fest Underway

The Shirley A. Foundation brought together members of the Mansfield community Friday night for the inaugural South Side Hoop Fest at John Todd Park, kicking off the festivities with a block party and basketball competitions. The 3-point shootout would be dominated by the youngest player in the field, as 9-year-old Rashad Reed drained 5 of his 8 shots in the championship round to claim the title after posting the most makes in the opening round as well.

