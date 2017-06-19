Inaugural South Side Hoop Fest Underway

Inaugural South Side Hoop Fest Underway

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The Shirley A. Foundation brought together members of the Mansfield community Friday night for the inaugural South Side Hoop Fest at John Todd Park, kicking off the festivities with a block party and basketball competitions. The 3-point shootout would be dominated by the youngest player in the field, as 9-year-old Rashad Reed drained 5 of his 8 shots in the championship round to claim the title after posting the most makes in the opening round as well.

