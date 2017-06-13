Ice Cream Parlor To Open In Downtown Mansfield
A new ice cream parlor, "The Chill", is opening up in downtown Mansfield next to Tara's Floral Expressions on West 4th Street. The parlor is owned by Tara Beaire, who also owns the flower shop next door.
