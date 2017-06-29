Great service, selection keeps Crowe's thriving

For nearly 80 years, Crowe's Shoes, located at 56 N. Main St. in downtown Mansfield, has been serving the community with the best service, a wide selection and quality, name-brand shoes. Jeff Delianides is a second-generation owner of Crowe's, taking over the business when his father, Paul, passed away in 2010.

