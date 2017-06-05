FBI, Mansfield PD Announce Federal Arrest Of Robbery Suspect
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mansfield Police Department announced on Friday the federal arrest of Christopher E. McCarthy for bank robbery. Three bank robberies occurred in a nine-day span.
