FBI, Mansfield PD Announce Federal Ar...

FBI, Mansfield PD Announce Federal Arrest Of Robbery Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mansfield Police Department announced on Friday the federal arrest of Christopher E. McCarthy for bank robbery. Three bank robberies occurred in a nine-day span.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First house demolished in county land bank efforts Mon FYI 13
Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13) May 30 James 3
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr '17 Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires Apr '17 retread 1
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC