Court Ruling Makes Banning Of Pit Bulls Unconstitutional

After a Reynoldsburg court found that banning pit bull breeds was unconstitutional, the City of Mansfield has temporarily lifted its similar ban. In 2014, Darlene Russ of Reynoldsburg was issued a citation for a local ordinance that classified pit bulls as "vicious dogs" after she moved to the Columbus suburb with her mixed-breed dog, Leah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.