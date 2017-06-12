Court Ruling Makes Banning Of Pit Bulls Unconstitutional
After a Reynoldsburg court found that banning pit bull breeds was unconstitutional, the City of Mansfield has temporarily lifted its similar ban. In 2014, Darlene Russ of Reynoldsburg was issued a citation for a local ordinance that classified pit bulls as "vicious dogs" after she moved to the Columbus suburb with her mixed-breed dog, Leah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|Jun 5
|FYI
|13
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr '17
|retread
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC