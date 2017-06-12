Central Park Gazebo Hosting Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series
Downtown Mansfield Inc. hosted their first Brown Bag Lunch concert on Friday at the Central Park Gazebo in Downtown Mansfield. People are encouraged to pack a lunch and enjoy live music in the park on the second Friday of every month through September 8th.
