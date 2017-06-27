Cars Dominate This Weekend's Entertainment News
Several events are coming to downtown Mansfield this Saturday, June 24th, including the Renaissance Rock 'n' Roll Car Festival, on Park Ave West. Enjoy music by the famous group, "Ohio Express", several food trucks, A Builder's Row showcase and cruise-in.
