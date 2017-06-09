breaking 'It's just so tragic' - Family, friends, community 'heartbroken' over loss of area teen
Dylan Patton's family broke out in sobs as they approached a makeshift memorial displaying the 17-year-old boy's picture, a basketball, golf club, balloons, flowers and candles. His father, Paul Patton, stroked the photo of his now late son and rubbed the picture frame at the candlelight vigil Thursday night in this village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|Jun 5
|FYI
|13
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr '17
|retread
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC