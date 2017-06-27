179th Airlift Wing Holds Annual Report

The Mansfield-Richland Area Educational Foundation's Economic Club and the Mansfield 179th Airlift Wing held their Annual Report on Tuesday afternoon at the Life Celebration Reception Center, thanking the community for years of support. "Today is just to provide an unclassified picture of what the Wing's about," said Colonel Todd Thomas, Vice Wing Commander of the 179th Airlift Wing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.