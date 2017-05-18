Xerox Buys Midwest MSP, Deal Is First...

Xerox Buys Midwest MSP, Deal Is First In $100M Plan To Make Multi-Brand Resellers Xerox-Exclusive

Monday May 15 Read more: CRN

Xerox's Global Imaging Systems division has acquired an Ohio-based dealer of multivendor office equipment and managed print services in the first shot in its $100 million effort to convert multibrand solution providers into Xerox-exclusive partners. The acquisition effectively kicks Xerox competitors Ricoh and HP off MT Technologies' line card in the midst of an A3 copier printer market share war.

