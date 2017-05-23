Riley Pleads Guilty To Four Felonies ...

Riley Pleads Guilty To Four Felonies In Fundraising Scheme

The woman who founded the organization Mission Possible, which feeds veterans and the homeless in Central Park in Mansfield, withdrew her not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to four charges Monday in Richland County Common Pleas Court. Joyell "J.D." Riley, 42, entered guilty pleas to felony counts of theft, forgery and two counts of tampering with records.

