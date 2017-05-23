New Safety Town Signs Installed In Mansfield
The Mansfield Division of Police is proud to announce the posting of new signs at four entry ways into the city of Mansfield recognizing the founding of the "Safety Town" program here in 1937. The signs were made possible by the continued support of local businesses and labor unions in an effort to recognize the "80th Anniversary" of this instrumental safety program which has been duplicated throughout the nation as well as several countries.
