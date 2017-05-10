Mansfield Neighborhood Watch Group Seeking More Attendees
The Mansfield Neighborhood Watch held a meeting Tuesday evening to welcome Richard S. Bernardy as the group's new leader. Bernardy is replacing David Falquette, who previously held the position over the past ten years.
