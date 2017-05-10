Mansfield Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges
A Mansfield man appeared in U.S. Federal Court in Cleveland today after being arrested for receipt and distribution of child pornography. The FBI, Mansfield Police Department, and the Richland County Sheriff's Office say 27-year-old Dennis Northover II had his detention hearing set for 10 a.m. on May 16. Through investigative means, a computer assigned to Northover had been used to view and download child pornography between October 29 of 2016 and March 3 of this year.
