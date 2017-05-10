Leadership Announcement At OSU Mansfield, Dean Stepping Down
Dr. Stephen M. Gavazzi, Dean and Director of The Ohio State University at Mansfield, has decided to step down as Dean and Director effective June 30, 2017. OSU Mansfield will communicate soon about future leadership decisions for the Mansfield campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
