K-9 Unit Officer Proud To Serve Her H...

K-9 Unit Officer Proud To Serve Her Hometown

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Sara Mosier-Napier grew up in the city of Mansfield and is proud to be able to serve the community. While she has been a part of the Mansfield Police Department for 11 years, the past few years with the K-9 unit has been the most memorable for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13) May 30 James 3
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
News First house demolished in county land bank efforts May '17 Cool 4
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr '17 Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires Apr '17 retread 1
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC