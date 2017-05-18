Johnny Appleseed Historic Byway Is Newest Scenic Ohio Byway

The Johnny Appleseed Historic Byway's routes are State Route 39 from Loudonville, northwest through Perrysville and Lucas, and ending in Mansfield; and State Route 603 from Mifflin to Malabar Farm where it ends at State Route 95. The journey tells the story of John "Appleseed" Chapman who spent the vast majority of his adult life in and throughout north central Ohio, spreading the seeds of fruit, as well as faith, to Ohio's early pioneers. Both routes pass by and through Appleseed's land holdings, apple nursery sites, Native American villages and locations of important events in which Appleseed was involved during the War of 1812.

