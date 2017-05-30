Hyundai Ideal Electric Company In Mansfield Facing Layoffs
Hyundai Ideal Electric Company says it regrettably will cease production and begin layoffs on, or about, July 12, at its plant located at 330 East First Street in Mansfield. Although the company does not believe it is currently covered under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, it is nonetheless providing this WARN notice pertaining to the impending layoff at Hyundai Ideal Electric.
