Glory Way Quartet to perform at 'Spring-spiration' benefit May 19

Southern gospel group Glory Way Quartet -- Justin Sayger, Donnie Abraham, Justin Crank and Royce Taylor -- will headline a "Spring-spiration" fundraiser at Aurora's Fourth Street United Methodist Church on Friday, May 19. Southern gospel group Glory Way Quartet will perform Friday, May 19, at Aurora's Fourth Street United Methodist Church, 551 S. Fourth St. In a second annual concert, the Mansfield, Ohio-based group will headline a "Spring-spiration" fundraiser to benefit the church. The event opens at 6 p.m. with an ice cream social, hot dogs, sloppy Joe sandwiches, cake walk and silent auction.

