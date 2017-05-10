Glory Way Quartet to perform at 'Spring-spiration' benefit May 19
Southern gospel group Glory Way Quartet -- Justin Sayger, Donnie Abraham, Justin Crank and Royce Taylor -- will headline a "Spring-spiration" fundraiser at Aurora's Fourth Street United Methodist Church on Friday, May 19. Southern gospel group Glory Way Quartet will perform Friday, May 19, at Aurora's Fourth Street United Methodist Church, 551 S. Fourth St. In a second annual concert, the Mansfield, Ohio-based group will headline a "Spring-spiration" fundraiser to benefit the church. The event opens at 6 p.m. with an ice cream social, hot dogs, sloppy Joe sandwiches, cake walk and silent auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|May 1
|Cool
|4
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr 11
|retread
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC