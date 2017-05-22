Gary Cates Promotes Aspire Program In...

Gary Cates Promotes Aspire Program In Mansfield

Thursday May 18 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Senior Vice Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, Gary Cates, spoke to members of the Mansfield City Schools Adult and Community Education Aspire/GED Program on Thursday. The Ohio Department of Higher Education announced that the ABLE program is changing its name to Aspire on April 17th of this year.

Mansfield, OH

