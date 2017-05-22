Gary Cates Promotes Aspire Program In Mansfield
Senior Vice Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, Gary Cates, spoke to members of the Mansfield City Schools Adult and Community Education Aspire/GED Program on Thursday. The Ohio Department of Higher Education announced that the ABLE program is changing its name to Aspire on April 17th of this year.
