Fourth Annual Chili Cook-Off And Blues Fest June 10

As a kickoff to the upcoming Miss Ohio Festival, the fourth annual Shiner's Chili and Wing Cook-off and Blues Festival will take place Saturday, June 10 on the Miracle Mile at 1349 Park Avenue West in Mansfield. Tickets are $5 and the event runs from 3 to 11 p.m. and will feature local chili and wing vendors serving up their specialties, along with ribs, brats, chili dogs, French fries, and pizza.

